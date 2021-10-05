“Summer Street”–the edit gracing the spot above–is all about a few friends having a good time in their own backyard. In this 6-minute highlight reel, Hawaiians Seth Moniz, Noa Mizuno, Josh Moniz and more let loose and do what they do best in and around the island of Oahu, both in and out of the water. Click play and enjoy–and expect more from this crew of young talent.

Watch

ireland

Would You Paddle Out in Freezing Conditions if the Waves Looked Like This?

More Surfer Videos
Fitness_102321_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS