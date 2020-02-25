The slab-laden coastline of Ireland has a way of breeding talented foam-ball wranglers. For those willing to step up to the plate and throw oneself inside the depths of frigid slabs, the Emerald Isle provides plenty of opportunities to get shacked.

In this new edit titled “Over The Ledge”, young Irish charger Gearóid McDaid confesses (in his hearty accent) that he’s had to work hard at silencing the paralyzing fear one naturally gets when said Irish slabs get oversized and harrowing. “There were a few days where it just didn’t feel right for me. My head just wasn’t in it.” McDaid recalls. “I remember one really heavy day, not even giving it a go. I watched from the channel as a wave unloaded on the shallow shelf and spat its guts out. It was if the wave was taunting me. Thinking back on that day, I told myself: I cannot let that hesitation get the best of me ever again.”

Using that day as motivation, McDaid spent the last few months stepping up his big-wave game, by chasing heavy surf through Ireland and the Canary Island with Nic Von Rupp and William Aliotti. Judging from the slabs McDaid slays in this 8-minute edit (and especially the final clip of the film), it looks like he’s made plenty good on his self-promise.