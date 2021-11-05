Irish Slabs Demand Tube-Riding Excellence

According to Ireland’s local cadre of fearless slab-hunters, last winter was a tube-filled season to remember. For months on end, Conor Maguire and his fellow chargers Patch Wilson, Matt Smith, Tom Gillespie, Dan Skajarowski, Julian Farmer, Cian Logue, Aaron Dees, Yann Mestelan and more scored waves all around the Emerald Isle that’ll make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. In Red Bull’s newest “Sessions” series, which you can now watch above, Conor and Co. go toe to toe with some throaty Irish monsters. Click-in to watch Ireland’s most intrepid tackle some UK heavies.