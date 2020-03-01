Ten years ago, Dane Reynolds (along with his filmer, Jason “Mini” Blanchard) started a passion project blog called Marine Layer Productions, where he published unfiltered clips, long-form edits and sometimes just rambling thoughts. At the time, Reynolds was at the peak of his competitive career and was pretty much unanimously considered the best surfer in the world. Considering we were still living in a pre-YouTube vlog era, Reynolds’ blog was uniquely transparent, and it garnered a huge cult following.

For whatever reason (having kids, starting his own company, etc.) Reynolds’ Marine Layer blog fell to the wayside a few years ago, the URL no longer online. All the remains now is the Vimeo page, which hosted the majority of the video content.

But, is Marine Layer (or a similar spin-off) about to make a comeback?

Yesterday, on Instagram, Reynolds said: “Think I’m gonna start blogging again. I know blogs are dead but still feels like the right platform to post surf videos and opinion and include my friends I surf with every day. Stay tuned.”

Considering everything is cyclical, maybe now — 10 years after its creation — Reynolds feels like it’s time to bring Marine Layer Productions back. We can only hope. Without a doubt Dane is still absolutely one of the best surfers in the world, and his thoughtfulness on all sorts of subjects (and over all sorts of mediums) is sorely missed.

Below are a handful of our old Marine Layer favorites from Vimeo. Here’s to hoping there’s still more where these came from.