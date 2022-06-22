We’ve said it here before and we’ll say it till the end of time: Mason Ho could ride a metal lunch tray at Pipe/Backdoor and still get incredibly tubed. So when he grabs something a little less conventional from his quiver and paddles out at Pipe, we aren’t too surprised. In his latest vlog episode, Ho rides an asymmetrical board out at Backdoor on a beautiful Hawaiian day and proceeds to get extremely barreled–as per usual. Hit play and enjoy some lopsided tube-stuffing.

Watch

mason ho backdoor

Is it a Good Idea to Ride an Asymm at Backdoor?

