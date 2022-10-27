Is This One of the Best Air Waves in Switzerland?

The Italian Stallion Leo Fioravanti recently went on a quick late-night strike to the Alaia Bay wave pool, located in Sion, Switzerland. There he found Wavegarden’s new air-wave tech, which helped Leo launch a plethora of airs you can barely keep track of in his new edit above. It’s location might be absolutely frigid most months out of the year, but it’s artificial wave looks more than inviting.