Over the past few years, Russell Bierke has made a name for himself as one of the best big-wave surfers in the world. Especially in slabs. He has an innate ability to handle late drops, maneuver through mutant-faced tubes and survive impossible-looking wipeouts. He tackles waves with ease that–as the narrator in O’Neill’s newest above puts it–“will make the average bloke do a u-y and run home with his tail between his legs.”
But what’s the story behind Bierke’s rise to big-wave, slab-chasing prominence? Who is the laid-back Ulladulla resident with a penchant for bottomless, nutso waves? Click in above to find out more about Bierke’s background and what makes him tick.
Watch
Is Russell Bierke the Hardest Charging Big-Wave Slab Surfer of This Generation?
