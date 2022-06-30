Where there’s a massive swell, there is Nathan Florence. During a recent bombardment of waves in the Ments, the middle Florence scored the top of Backyards when it was doing its thang, producing the type of barrels tube-friends dream about. Click in to watch the first part of Florence’s Indo excursion.

