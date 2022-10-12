Is This the Best Rivermouth Pointbreak in Portugal?

It’s odd to think that there’s a wave in Portugal Nic Von Rupp hasn’t surfed. Before the filming of the above edit, such a wave existed–but only on occasion. According to the Portuguese tubehound, Mar da Calha is a “rarely-surfed mysto spot” that breaks at the mouth of the Tagus River when the swell and sand align just right. Hit play above to watch the fickle pointbreak work its rifling magic and be envious of Von Rupp’s right-place-at-the-right-time tendencies once again.