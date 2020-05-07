This winter, swell after Atlantic swell slammed Europe and Africa, while the Pacific was unusually quiet. After hanging around in California surfing 3-foot closeouts for too long (and seeing yet another purple blob sweep the Atlantic on the charts), Alex Gray booked a flight across the pond to get a piece of the action, and more specifically, to score this rare, freight-training right. In the three-and-a-half-minute clip above, Gray spends nearly every second of the edit driving through envy-inducing cavernous tubes. What was meant to be a quick one-week surf jaunt morphed into a month-long score at arguably one of the best-looking pointbreaks in the North Atlantic.