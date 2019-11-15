Just a few days ago, mega-wave charger Justine Dupont got towed into the ginormous Nazare wave you see above. Those who witnessed the insane feat were saying the Praia do Norte monster was over 65 feet (20 meters) tall, possibly rivaling Maya Gabeira’s world record, which she secured back in 2018.

“This was for sure the bomb of the day, and one of the most impressive and critical rides I’ve ever watched in Nazaré,” says Pedro Miranda, who filmed the cutdown above. “Justine was riding backside which makes it even more difficult and her ride was flawless, she rode the wave as deep and technical as it gets. [I] captured Maya Gabeira’s record wave in 2018 and it’s difficult to call which one is bigger, it’s definitely a proper candidate to beat Maya’s record wave, but I prefer to avoid any speculation and let the WSL judges compare all angles.”

Official measurements won’t be decided upon until May 2020, when the next WSL Big Wave Awards roll around.