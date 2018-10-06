There was quite a bit of quality surfing that transpired in front of filmmaker Isaac Jones‘ lens last year. Jones captured some incredibly striking clips and recently compiled some of them into his showreel above, from barrel hunting and ramp boosting locals around his Western Australia home to the sitting World Champion backside threading a tube, and much more. The 4:oo minutes is sure to leave you craving a surf adventure somewhere out there.
A Travel-bug Instilling Showreel
Western Australian filmmaker Isaac Jones' 2017 showreel will make you want to pack some boards and hit the road
