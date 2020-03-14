This COVID-19 is something else. As you already know, what started as a far-off viral flu in China spread like wildfire and has since brought the entire world to its knees. For Italian surfer Robert De’Amico, living in one of the world’s hardest-hit zones, the virus is all too real. “This is a message for all of you abroad…BE CAREFUL!” D’Amico writes in the description alongside this new edit he just dropped, aptly titled “Stay At Home.” “Don’t shake hands, and avoid crowded places, as prevention is the only key to escape what we are forced to live at this moment. This is a global problem, we as a nation made a giant error at the start of the epidemic, which became a pandemic. Do not make the same mistake.”

Italy isn’t known for its surf, but this edit proves when the right storm rips through the Mediterranean, it fires. All the footage in D’Amico’s edit was shot before the country went on lockdown.