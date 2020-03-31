According to a Google translation of the description of this video, our ever-smiling, ever-backflipping 2019 World Champ Italo Ferreira was already en route to Australia when he got word from his sponsor that the season opener would be a no-go due to COVID-19. Well, rather than chalk it up as a total loss, Italo took his coffin bag full of freshies and rerouted to Hawaii, where he locked into some very fun-looking surf and launched off of any and every lip in sight. Hopefully he got it all out of his system (if that’s even possible for Italo), since the stay-at-home orders are coming left, right and center around the world at this point, with surfing — let alone surf travel — becoming harder to rationalize, if not outright outlawed.