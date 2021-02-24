Watch The Most Entertaining Surfer in the World Tear Up Fernando de Noronha

The energy of the current world champ Italo Ferreira knows no bounds. The clips he’s able to string together in one short edit are enough to send one into a state of vertigo. The energized Brazilian has made good use of his time off from the Tour and recently spent two weeks on the wave-rich island of Fernando de Noronha to make the above edit, where he’s seen reaching new heights with his frenetic punts and spins. Click play to watch Italo lays down a dizzying array of tricks — some of which we can hope to see in a jersey in the coming months

