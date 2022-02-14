Italo Ferreira Visits Senegalese Ripper Cherif Fall on a West Africa Strike Mission

In November 2021–not long after becoming surfing’s first male Olympic gold medalist–Italo Ferreira went on a strike mission to Senegal to visit one of West Africa’s most talented rippers, Cherif Fall. Growing up in Dakar, Fall wasn’t served new boards and fresh wetties on a silver platter as a young grom. But, similar to Italo, Fall didn’t let a lack of means stop him from honing his natural talent and becoming one of the best surfers along his coastline. In Billabong’s new edit (in conjunction with Wasted Talent Magazine) “Fraternite”, Fall, Ferreira and South Africa’s Joshe Faulkner explore Senegal’s wave-rich beaches and stoke out the next generation of Senegalese shredders. Hit play to take a peek at a burgeoning surf community in West Africa.