With the 2020 World Tour currently on pause for the foreseeable future, those on the ‘CT have been trying to keep busy at their local haunts (or inside their living rooms) in preparation for the next event — whenever the hell that will be and will look like. For Italo Ferreira, the Tour’s postponement has meant more time to thrash around his home breaks in Baia Formosa, where he’s been seen reaching new heights recently with his frenetic punts and spins. In his new edit above, Italo lays down a dizzying array of tricks — the first of which (featured at the 3-second mark) might give you a sense of severe spatial disorientation. Click play to watch Italo go ham in Brazil, throwing off viewers’ equilibriums and pushing the limits as per usual.