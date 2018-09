With someone like Ivah Wilmot helping to form his home island of Jamaica’s very young and very malleable surf culture, it appears the path of Jamaican surfing is on a good track. The smooth twin-fin enthusiast carves up some Caribbean windswell with Parker Coffin, LJ O’Leary and Nate Zoller whilst expounding on the Jamaican’s young surfing heritage in the latest episode of Roark’s video series.