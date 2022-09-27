Jordy Smith may not have performed as well as he wanted to this year at the Corona Open J-Bay, but it’s clear from his visit–caputured above in the latest “Silver Linings” drop–that the powerfooted South African knows the wave like the back of his hand…and will surely win an event there once again. Hit play to watch Jordy’s before-and-after-the-event sessions and see why he looks well at home at one of the best rights on the planet.