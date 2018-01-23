Jack Freestone’s Must-See Highlight Reel

Jack Freestone’s latest highlight reel–featuring some semi-recent freesurfs throughout Portugal, France and Africa–is a delightful reminder of just how talented of a surfer Jack is in a variety of conditions. Whether he’s gouging a J-Bay wall or punting off a Portuguese ramp, the NSW native is one of the most electrifying rippers on the map today. Freestone and his girlfriend Alana Blanchard welcomed their baby Banks into the world on December 2, which means the two might be spending a little more time on land than normal. But don’t worry–if this edit is any indication of his future potential, Freestone will be throwing down moves (like the one at the 2:48 mark) for many years to come.