Jack Robinson is One of This Generation's Best Barrel Riders

We’re now a mere week away from the premiere of Snapt4, and contest/film creator Logan Dulien just dropped some Jack Robinson B-clips from the forthcoming flick to get surf fans properly hyped. In the “throw-away” clips above, Robbo puts on a masterclass in how to get properly tubed in heaving, bottomless cylinders along the coast of West Aus and Mexico. If these are Robbo’s outtakes, we can’t wait to see what made the film.

The Snapt 4 premiere will take place at 5:30 PM on September 25th at Sealegs in Huntington Beach during the US Open. If you’d like to attend or find out more, click here.