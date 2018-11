Two of West Oz’s finest, Jack Robinson and Shaun Manners, take their incredibly smooth approaches to a righthander in their homeland. Hit play to watch the duo lineup some ramps and pits, all from a bird’s eye view, for 60 quick-hitting seconds in the edit above.

