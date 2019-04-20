Western Australia’s prince of progression has a new sponsor. Jack “Robbo” Robinson just joined Volcom, and with that comes a quick montage of Jack scoring northwest Australia. In the edit above, Jack shows off his comfort and style in the heavy stuff, solidifying his place among Volcom’s roster of hard-charging team riders.

Jack currently sits 4th on the ‘QS–not a bad spot to be in for the young Australian. But if Jack keeps threading giant, lefthand tubes as he so expertly does in the edit above, he’ll keep us all thoroughly entertained–whether he makes the Tour next year or not.