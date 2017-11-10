Back in July, we released “Under The Influence, a video project that featured Damien Hobgood mentoring four top-flight groms while in Indo. One of them was Maui’s Jackson Bunch, just 13 years old and no fear in braving heavy Lakey Peak. "My first thought when I got invited to Indo was, Just charge,” said Bunch when we asked him about the trip. “I didn't know Damien before this trip, but I knew he was going to get us barreled. My dad didn’t tell me it was going to be 10-feet [Laughs], but I knew it was going to be big, so I brought some bigger boards. I was ready." In this short profile on Jackson, titled “The Little Weapon,” we get an inside look at the Ho’okipa grom’s upbringing, and we watch his raw talent at work in pumping Indo. We’re ready for more good things from him.