Waco is the only place in the world — artificial or otherwise — that offers a perfect punt section on demand, and it’s quickly transforming what’s possible in our sport. Last month, SoCal’s underrated (if not outspoken), Jacob Szekely spent a few days in Texas trying a brand new move: The Superman Finger-flip. By stomping it, Szekely easily earned July’s top spot, despite some heavy competition from Eimeo Czermak, Nate Behl and Kael Walsh — all in pumping tubes. Click play to watch a mixed bag of epic surfing from Texas, Tahiti, Australia and Indonesia, and then scroll below to see each wave stand on its own. It’s still a trip that some of the best surfing in the world is happening in Texas, but we’ll get used to the idea eventually.
1) Jacob Szekely | Waco, Texas
Filmed by Sierra Kerr
View this post on Instagram
After landing the first Superman Finger Flip, @jacobszekely22 said he was from the future and peeled a piece of flesh off of his face to reveal a chrome skull and glowing red pupil. Not really, but the dude’s a Terminator of techy tricks in the pool though. Filmed by @nikki.kerr.
2) Nate Behl | Nokandui, Indonesia
Filmed by Nate Leal
3) Kael Walsh | Gold Coast, Australia
Filmed by Wade Carroll
4) Eimeo Czermak | Teahupo’o, Tahiti
Filmed by Tim Provost
View this post on Instagram
This wave felt different… I hope you enjoyed my last edit, check it if you haven’t and SUBSCRIBE to my YouTube channel please❤️ I would like to work more on my YouTube content, tell me if you have any idea for the future…( training video, good music…) Thanks @keanu.moux for the clip💯🙏🏽 #surf #surfer #teahupoo #perfectday
5) Chris Lougher | Sydney, Australia
Filmed by Spencer Frost
View this post on Instagram
Here’s the real-time footage of Chris Lougher’s dream session in Sydney last week – he got these 3 waves back to back 🤯 for sure one of the best big wave paddle performances I’ve seen anywhere in the world. What do you think ? This hype these shots got really took me by surprise – featured on almost every surf media site, the news, the daily telegraphy and everywhere in between. Epic to see. Shot on Red Gemini 1600mm Music: Del by Lewis Del Mar
6) Usman Trioko | Desert Point, Indonesia
Filmed by Maurit Photography
7) Anthony Fillingim | Nokandui, Indonesia
Filmed by St. John Visuals
8) Jacob Willcox | Western Australia
Filmed by Luke Simpson
9) Mason Ho | Waco, Texas
10)Brad Flora | Waco, Texas
Filmed by Hunter Martinez
Sound off in the comments below!