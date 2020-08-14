Waco is the only place in the world — artificial or otherwise — that offers a perfect punt section on demand, and it’s quickly transforming what’s possible in our sport. Last month, SoCal’s underrated (if not outspoken), Jacob Szekely spent a few days in Texas trying a brand new move: The Superman Finger-flip. By stomping it, Szekely easily earned July’s top spot, despite some heavy competition from Eimeo Czermak, Nate Behl and Kael Walsh — all in pumping tubes. Click play to watch a mixed bag of epic surfing from Texas, Tahiti, Australia and Indonesia, and then scroll below to see each wave stand on its own. It’s still a trip that some of the best surfing in the world is happening in Texas, but we’ll get used to the idea eventually.

1) Jacob Szekely | Waco, Texas

Filmed by Sierra Kerr

2) Nate Behl | Nokandui, Indonesia

Filmed by Nate Leal

3) Kael Walsh | Gold Coast, Australia

Filmed by Wade Carroll

4) Eimeo Czermak | Teahupo’o, Tahiti

Filmed by Tim Provost

5) Chris Lougher | Sydney, Australia

Filmed by Spencer Frost

6) Usman Trioko | Desert Point, Indonesia

Filmed by Maurit Photography

7) Anthony Fillingim | Nokandui, Indonesia

Filmed by St. John Visuals

8) Jacob Willcox | Western Australia

Filmed by Luke Simpson

9) Mason Ho | Waco, Texas

10)Brad Flora | Waco, Texas

Filmed by Hunter Martinez