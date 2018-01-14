Jacob Willcox in “Homeless”

Last September, Western Australian surfer Jacob Willcox dropped “Filf.” It’s 4-minutes of A-grade surfing in some of the country’s best slabs and heaviest beachbreaks, filmed and edited by Isaac Jones. You can watch that edit here.With so much extra footage and multiple water angles on tap, it would have been a shame to let all those floor clippings fall by the wayside. “I didn’t want to let a whole bunch of clips go to waste when they still have potential to be used for something, so I decided to give them a home,” says Isaac Jones. The creation was named “Homeless.” Four more minutes of Jacob surfing waves he’s become all too comfortable with, as you can tell in this edit above.