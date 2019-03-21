The Hayden Shapes Hypto Krypto is quite a versatile design under the right surfer’s feet. Ever since a few years ago when the surf world saw images of Craig Anderson gliding calming down the face of a beastly Indonesian left on a Hypto that looked to be about the size of a cafeteria lunch tray, we’ve rethought just how far you can push tiny surfcraft in sizeable surf. Above, Ventura standout Jake Kelley makes his own case in firing Cloudbreak barrels, his hometown breaks and the Pacific Northwest on a 5’4″ Hypto, proving that when the design is appropriate, you can make it work in waves ranging from 1-foot to 15-foot.

From sizable Cloudbreak to more manageable California, Jake Kelley pushes his tiny Hypto Krypto to the limits

