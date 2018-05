Aerial maestro Jake Kelley punts around the Ventura/Santa Barbara zone in the latest short, “Waves,” from filmmaker Taylor Curran. “Waves” is the second surf edit to drop in a week that’s soundtracked by the Beastie Boys, and there’s absolutely no problem with that. In fact Beastie Boy Michael “Mike D” Diamond has become quite the surfer himself over past few years, check him out discussing lineup etiquette below.