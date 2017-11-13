The ink inside Jake Marshall’s passport is still fresh after his travels to Central America, Europe, and Asia this year on the ‘QS. He underwent shoulder surgery in October, so he’s likely out of commission through Hawaii’s early winter season — and yet, during what’s sure to be a slow heal in rehab, the Encinitas native is still one of California’s strongest bets for success on the world stage. Redline, filmed by Blake Michel, reminds us why Jake has punch in any kind of wave, and the drive to keep throwing stylish haymakers until he’s atop the podium again.