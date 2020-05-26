Aussie shredder Jake Vincent isn’t exactly a “three to the beach” kind of guy. The way Vincent approaches a wave is the same way a skateboarder approaches a ramp: coiled up and ready to fly. In this 2-minute edit, the leftover clips from his part in “Rage 3”, Vincent slobs, spins and shuvs his way to a banger part. Vincent may not be as well-known as Australian air guys like Chippa Wilson and Noa Deane, but he’s still a technically savvy surfer that can do a hell of a lot of damage on a big section or a wedge, and his creative approach has us hyped to go out and try something new.