Tasmanian surfer James McKean first paddled into Shipstern Bluff in 2001 at the age of 14. The session left a heavy impression on McKean because he’s spent the last 17 years becoming a master at negotiating the wave’s weird-ass steps. In “The Next Step,” by Simon Treweek, fellow Shipstern charger Mark Mathews tells the story of meeting a young McKean during his first session at the slab. Interwoven is insane paddle footage from years past, McKean’s legendary wipeout and new footage of McKean not wiping out at Shippies, still one of surfing’s most frightening waves.