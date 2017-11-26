The winter surf in the far north of Scotland is light on comfort and loaded with challenges — frigid water temperatures, limited daylight, and frozen snowmelt the size of cars, to name a few. Cornish surfer and photographer James Parry recently spent 10 days up north with Mike Guest and Malcolm Anderson to score the coastline’s river mouths. Turns out cold conditions can’t snuff style, as Parry, layered from head to toe, glides effortlessly on a range of surfcraft.