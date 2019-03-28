When a sizable swell is afoot, you’d pretty much have to be a lunatic to want anything to do with the Waimea Shore Break. Luckily for the people of the internet, there just happens to be a lunatic with a film crew who lives just down the road at Pipeline. In his latest vlog, North Shore hell-raiser Jamie O’Brien convinces his friend Dante Silva to join him in the Waimea gladiator pit, where they take turns pulling into barrels that look about as inviting as the inside of a cement mixer. Press play above to watch the lead up to the cringe-inducing session, or just skip to around the 8:30 mark to cut straight to the chaos.

Experience the full-body cringe that comes from watching Jamie and friends get thoroughly flogged

