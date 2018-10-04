It makes very little sense when you think about it. Pro Tour surfers tear knee tendons, bust shoulders, break pelvises, suffer concussions, often in waves of consequence, but rarely while taking dumb chances.

Jamie O’Brien has made a career of taking dumb chances, and, yet, doesn’t seem to have suffered a serious injury in the process. Plunging over the falls on inflatable pool toys at Pipe and Waimea, neck-snapping wipeouts at the Wedge, legit serious barrels on normal boards at Backdoor, doesn’t matter, the dude bounces off reefs and compact sandbanks like a rubber bouncy ball.

In his latest act, he, and you’ll never guess this one, takes soft tops into thumping shorebreak for some paralysis-courting hijinks. But that’s not really the focus here.

How can he still be physically okay? Are his bones also made of soft foam, like his quiver? Has he bargained with the devil for a life of physical immortality to avoid competing on the WCT?

We may never know.

