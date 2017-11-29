The surf world grieved for the loss of two respected surfers this weekend. One of them was big-wave surfer Oscar Moncada, who passed away in a deadly car accident in Mexico, along with three other passengers. The other was 32-year-old Brazilian Jean Da Silva, a strong presence on the ‘QS for the last decade. Filmmaker Bruno Zanin released the above tribute for Silva — a beautiful compilation of freesurf footage, with background commentary in their native Portuguese. Here’s looking up at you, Jean.