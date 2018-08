San Clemente's Jeremy Carter opts for the right at the famed cobblestone reef in "Dorp"

Watch San Clemente dweller Jeremy Carter draw lines as smooth as the bass line of the jazzy little number that accompanies his edit above. Carter honed his forehand top-to-bottom combo, a little Conner Coffin-esque maybe, at Trestles, so when Lowers turns on, Carter does too.

Footage by Jacob Vanderwork and Steve Kennedy.