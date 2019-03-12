Last year, Brazilian shredder Jesse Mendes made his World Tour debut. Unfortunately, Mendes didn’t get as much time on the big stage as he presumably was hoping for, as a string of 25th and 13th place finishes left him with early exits for a handful of events. But those results clearly don’t tell Mendes’ whole story, and the 15-minute short he compiled between heats shows a more complete picture of the world-class talent.

The Brazilian's new short, "Inta Mentis", shows that Mendes can bring the flair between comps

