JJF Might Be Out of the Title Race, But He Has a New Must-See Film

If you’re a John John Florence fan–who isn’t, really?–you might be a bit bummed that the 2x World Champ won’t be competing for another title this week at the WSL Finals. But don’t be too bummed. Florence and his crew have been working on a new short film titled “Gravity”, which is set to premiere at multiple places worldwide (check ’em here) and available for download on September 20th. It’ll feature highlights from the 2021/2022 North Shore winter season–which was historic by many accounts–and the typical fare you expect to see from Florence and his crew. Mark your calendars and don’t miss it.