In case you haven’t heard, Hawaii got hit with a massive swell this weekend. The biggest day was January 16, which is being referred to as “Super Swell Saturday.” And there’s good reason for that, as these three surf clips demonstrate:

1. Jetski Mayhem at North Shore Outer Reef

This monster set caught everyone by surprise. Fast forward to 2:00 to see the mayhem unfold.

2. Tow Surfing Insanity at Jaws

French charger Justine Dupont came away with the barrel of the day. Kai Lenny raised the bar of high-performance big-wave surfing (yet again). And a 12-year-old rode a wave that would terrify 99.99% of grown peoples. Watch all eight minutes, it’s well worth your time.

3. John John Florence’s Mega Barrel

JJF finally got that coveted win at Pipeline last month and now he’s on a mission to find a bigger barrel. This outer reef bomb could only be described as ridiculous.

