JJF Warms Up for West Oz By Almost Breaking Himself on a Trampoline

In the opening seconds of Nathan Florence’s most recent vlog, filmed in West Aus pre-Margaret River Pro, the eldest Florence by the name of John John almost lands on his head whilst trying a backflip on a trampoline. To the relief of his fans and sponsors, he manages to land unharmed, but it was enough to momentarily silence those around him. The rest of the episode continues sans trampoline scares, with the Florence brothers and Kolohe Andino paddling out for a quick session at a rippable spot and Nate getting spit out of a few lefthand tubes, as per usual. Enjoy.