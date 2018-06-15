Jamie O’Brien Wants Your Toxic Sunscreen

This weekend, the Pipeline specialist is asking you to trade your environmentally-harmful sunscreen for more reef-friendly fare

Reefs mean a lot to Jamie O’Brien. You could even say that he’s built his entire life around the one that sits just a stone’s throw from his house on the North Shore of Oahu. So when it became known that Hawaii’s vibrant, wave-making reefs were becoming bleached and shrinking–partly due to the toxic sunscreen we lather ourselves with–the Aloha State banned all sunscreens containing the chemical oxybenzone. O’Brien decided to take it one step further by becoming part owner of a reef-friendly, mineral-based sunscreen company called TropicSport.

“I think the whole sunscreen movement is super awesome,” O’Brien said, “I believe in it and I feel good to be a part of something that's doing good for the ocean since we're in the ocean every single day of our lives.”

In celebration of International Surfing Day this Saturday, June 16th, O’Brien will be hanging out at the Volcom Pipeline House trading his new organic sunscreen for your old toxic kind. TropicSport will have other trade-in locations all over the country as well (locations are listed on their Instagram.) A $5 donation is asked for at the trade-in, a portion of which will be given to the Mauli Ola Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing hope and confidence to those living with genetic diseases.

