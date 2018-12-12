By the end of the Pipe Masters waiting period, tour veteran Joel Parkinson will officially be retired and an end of an era will be marked. Parko’s time on the ‘CT was filled with unforgettable moments–like bagging a World Title, competing against the late, great Andy Irons and scoring the Snapper monster tube that landed him the cover of SURFER’s Big Issue.

In the latest episode of the Occ-Cast, Parko talks about all these memorable times, along with the in-between, behind-the-scene moments of what happened on tour over the past 18 years. Press play on the video above and watch two old pals chat away about Parko’s time on the ‘CT, what he’ll be doing post-retirement (see: lots of foil-boarding, twin-finning and running Balter Brewing) and what he’ll miss the most about competitive surfing (see: everything besides the act of competing).

