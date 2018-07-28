Teton Gravity Research’s film “Andy Irons: Kissed by God” is touring now! Check the schedule to see screenings near you. Teton Gravity Research is also excited to announce international screenings with a variety of showings in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. For the most up to date information regarding the tour and tickets, visit tetongravity.com/tour.

In making “Andy Irons: Kissed by God,” the directors Steve and Todd Jones accumulated hours of emotional footage of Andy’s family members, friends and competitors speaking frankly about the impact Andy made on their lives. Andy's brother Bruce, his wife Lyndie, Joel Parkinson, Nathan Fletcher, Sunny Garcia, Kelly Slater and more, sat down for the camera and let the stories and tears flow.

After whittling down lots of that footage for the documentary, the directors realized they still had plenty of interview gems left over.

Every week SURFER will be featuring these gems and outtakes in celebration of the film. They touch on the complexities of bipolar disorder, addiction and his incredible surfing talent, all told by those who laughed and cried along with him.

In the raw outtake above, 2x World Champion John Florence tells how Andy’s sincere demeanor won the world over.

