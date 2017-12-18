Take a Trip Through John John’s 2017 Run

The only thing harder than winning a world title, is repeating the feat the very next year. Even the GOAT, Kelly Slater, couldn't go back-to-back after his first title—after winning as a 19-year-old in 1992, he fell way back in the rankings the next year to eventual 1993 champ Derek Ho.

The only other surfers to repeat the year after their first world titles are Mark Richards, Tom Curren, and Andy Irons. Florence is in some very exclusive company.

Though Florence makes it look easy—he’s managed to best the field twice in a row even though it seems he still hasn’t shifted into his highest gear—a huge amount of work goes into winning a championship.

So let's take a few minutes to look back at John's 2017 title run, to see the fruits of that work. All through the lens of Eric Knutson and Parallel Sea Productions.