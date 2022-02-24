John John Goes Retro (Sorta) With a Single Fin at Pipeline

On a recent very-perfect-looking day on the North Shore, John John Florence decided to ditch his go-to stick for a more “alternative” design, if you will, before paddling out at Pipeline. After finding some old, standard Pyzel shapes (like a 5’10” channel bottom) with glassed-on single fins beneath his house, JJF decided to give them a whirl at one of the world’s scariest waves. Of course, with his supernatural abilities to thread tubes on pretty much any board, an old-ass janky single-fin shortboard doesn’t slow him down one bit. Hit play to watch the Florence bros get weird out at Pipe.

