Jojo Roper’s Big-Wave Season

Ask anyone in a coastal Southern California parking lot and they’ll tell you the same thing: this has been a horribly lackluster season, featuring mostly-minuscule surf punctuated only intermittently and all too briefly by a few decent swells. But if you press play on the above video, which features San Diego’s Jojo Roper chasing serious waves from Todos to Mavericks and beyond, you realize that even in a slow season, you can still find thrills if you keep your finger on the pulse of everything rumbling around in the Pacific. Basically it’s the web-clip version of a guilt trip, with Roper more or less calling us all lazy with his every airdrop into a glassy bowl. Or at least that’s how I took it.