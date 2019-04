San Diego’s Jojo Roper has spent the better part of the past 12 months ping-ponging around the world, putting himself in precarious situations, under or near the hulking lips of 20-foot-plus waves. To get an idea for just how many evil-looking walls he rode, press play on the reel above, and hopefully we’ll be seeing plenty more of this from Jojo both in and out of a jersey for the 2019 season.

More evil-looking walls than you can shake 9'6" at

