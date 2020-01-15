Last week we left our everyman hero on his quest to complete the rumored-to-be-impossible middle-aged aerial. After last week’s disappointing training session ended in a collision with our water photographer, Jon and his high-flying sensei Kevin Schulz head to Lower Trestles, known to some (probably just Jon, actually) as “The Yosemite of Surfing.” Between his skyward attempts, Jon gives a tour of the magical cobblestone kingdom, including a breakdown of the popular modes of transit on the trail, how to pick the right porta potty and oh so much more.

“It’s Tuesday morning and there’s about 500 people here,” said Jon before his session. “Nobody has a job, everybody’s on electric bikes and rode in on their Sprinter vans. It’s kind of a shit show, to be honest with you, but I’m excited! I really think it’s gonna happen for me today.”

Was Jon right? Will he be the latest invitee to the Red Bull Airborne series? Press play above to find out, and click here to watch part one of Jon’s aerial saga. Next week on “The Ultra-Core Surf Hour”, Jon will be back and pulling into some Laird-Millennium-Wave-level tubes at Newport’s Wedge. See you then.