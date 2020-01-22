“We’ve got about 20- to 30-foot wave faces today,” Jon Wayne Freeman assures us from the tideline at the Wedge as surfers behind him bob amid a lethargic south swell. “It’s just in-between sets.”

OK, this is not the day that Teahupoo came to Newport Beach, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t some entertaining chaos unfolding at California’s freakiest peak. Jon watches some serious thrills and spills over some sinister sandbars and pushes his own performance limits, albeit with a toddler’s boogie board.

After the session, Jon has enlightening conversations with the locals, watches Newport’s own Andrew Doheny rip the bag out of his home break and then goes searching for surfing’s golden ticket: a lucrative sponsorship deal. Press play above to watch Jon’s Newport Beach adventure, or click here to watch his aerial awakening at Trestles, or here for the series opener.