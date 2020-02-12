“In surfing, the vibe is everything,” says Jon Wayne Freeman, in the season finale of “Ultra-Core Surf Hour” (above). “And one of the places where you’ll find some of the worst, darkest vibes in the world are in the parking lot before you even hit the water. You’ll see older guys staring at ya, you’ll younger guys vibing you. Well guess what? I’m tired of it.”

In the newest episode of “UCSH”, Jon gets fed up with the bad vibes that seem to permeate certain lineups up and down the coast of California. “The grumpy, mean, scary-vibe locals — I don’t want to be apart of that scene anymore,” Jon explains. “After all, we’re just men in skin-tight suits, dancing for each other in the water, performing. It’s time for the dawn of a new era — a kook-friendly era. Let’s help bring the change.”

As you’ll see when you click play above, Jon tries to “bring the change” and banish eggy vibes in SoCal surf culture by killing people with kindness at his local surf spots. He offers other surfers free wax, creepily asks people if they need help applying their sunscreen and hands out a superfluous amount of high fives and compliments in the water. But does Jon’s strategy work? Does our humble host single-handedly change the face of surf culture by raising the stoke in lineups at large? Or does he instead get the shit kicked out of him by an angry local? We won’t spoil the ending for you. Click play and enjoy the season 1 finale of “Ultra-Surf Core Hour”.